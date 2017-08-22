BREAKING: Buhari meeting with Service Chiefs

The President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs. The President is said to be meeting with the Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence in Abuja. Some of those in attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

