Breaking: Buhari orders Service Chiefs to tackle IPOB’s secret army, Boko Haram, others – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Buhari orders Service Chiefs to tackle IPOB's secret army, Boko Haram, others
Vanguard
Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, has revealed that the issues of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram menace and the various security threats plaguing the country were among what was discussed at …
Use of children as 'human bombs' rising in northeast Nigeria
'Chibok girls' ready to return to their communities
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!