(BREAKING): Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today, To Address Nigerians Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria today, August 19, from London, UK, where he has been receiving medical attention since more than 100 days ago.

He is also scheduled to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, August 21, 2017.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday morning.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London. “The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then. “President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017. “He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been discharging the functions of his office as Acting President.

His stay abroad had stirred a protest movement led by the entertainer, Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charly Boy, who wanted him to return home or resign.

The President who follows development at home while recuperating in London mocked Charly Boy’s campaign, when it was discussed with him during a meeting with his media team last week.

After all, he had transmitted power to his deputy before leaving home

