BREAKING: Buhari returns to Nigeria today
The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
The post BREAKING: Buhari returns to Nigeria today appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!