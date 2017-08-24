BREAKING: Buhari signs new agreement on anti-corruption, tax admin, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the Instrument of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection. Buhari, who is working from home, after his return from London, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle. The President stated that it was an important step, in line with the delivery […]

