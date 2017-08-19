BREAKING: Buhari’s Plane Leaves London, Enroute Abuja – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
BREAKING: Buhari's Plane Leaves London, Enroute Abuja
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The President's Jet, Eagle One left the UK at 10:27 am today and is expected to land at about 4: 00 PM. The spokesman to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina says the President will address the country on Monday. Buhari left the country …
