Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari’s Plane Leaves London, Enroute Abuja – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

BREAKING: Buhari's Plane Leaves London, Enroute Abuja
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The President's Jet, Eagle One left the UK at 10:27 am today and is expected to land at about 4: 00 PM. The spokesman to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina says the President will address the country on Monday. Buhari left the country

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.