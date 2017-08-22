Breaking: Court orders interim forfeiture of another $16.4m assets linked to Diezani

The Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Tuesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of another set of assets valued at $16,441,906 allegedly linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

This was made known by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to the reports, EFCC told the presiding judge that the assets are suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Below are photos of the assets and their locations:

