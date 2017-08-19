SACP welcomes Manana resignation, calls for Zuma to follow suit – News24
News24
SACP welcomes Manana resignation, calls for Zuma to follow suit
News24
Cape Town – The South African Communist Party's (SACP) Solly Mapaila on Saturday morning praised former Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana for resigning from Cabinet, adding that President Jacob Zuma should be next to quit. Mapaila …
