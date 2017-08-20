BREAKING: Governor Ortom’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough, murdered in Benue

A Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel of Ortom of Benue State on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Tavershima Adyorough has been murdered. DAILY POST gathered that Adyorough was murdered Sunday morning in his residence at BIPC Estate Nyiman, Makurdi by unknown gunmen. Confirming the incident to our reporter, the Special Adviser to the governor on […]

BREAKING: Governor Ortom’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough, murdered in Benue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

