Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Governor Ortom’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough, murdered in Benue

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel of Ortom of Benue State on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Tavershima Adyorough has been murdered. DAILY POST gathered that Adyorough was murdered Sunday morning in his residence at BIPC Estate Nyiman, Makurdi by unknown gunmen. Confirming the incident to our reporter, the Special Adviser to the governor on […]

BREAKING: Governor Ortom’s aide, Tavershima Adyorough, murdered in Benue

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.