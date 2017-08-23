BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Labour Minister In Nasarawa – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
TheCable
|
BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Labour Minister In Nasarawa
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Usaini Akwanga, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Nasarawa State. The former Minister was abducted on Tuesday evening at his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye village of Akwanga Local Government Area of the …
Former Nigerian Minister abducted
Ex-Minister Abducted By Gunmen From His Farm In Nasarawa
