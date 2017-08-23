Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Heavy Explosion Hits Maiduguri, Many People Feared Dead

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected suicide bombers have struck in the Muna area of Maiduguri, newsmen report. According to Thecable, the incident happened around 2:50pm.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This happened not quite 24 hours that president Buhari ordered security agencies to tackle insurgency and security issues effecting the nation.

More details later

The post Breaking: Heavy Explosion Hits Maiduguri, Many People Feared Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.