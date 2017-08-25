Breaking: IPOB rejects Arewa Youths’ quit notice withdrawal, asks all Igbos to return home

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has rejected the withdrawal of the quit notice earlier issued to all easterners living in the northern region by the coalition of Arewa Youths Consultation Forum.

The Arewa youths, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups, Thursday withdrew its quit notice to Ndigbo but said it would continue to push for the re-arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as well as tagging the Biafran group a terrorist body.

The Arewa group had issued a three months eviction order to all Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the northern region to vacate the north before October 1, 2017 or face physical attacks.

However, before the expiration of the order, the group made a volt farce, withdrawing the order yesterday.

But IPOB has rejected the withdrawal, urging the Arewa Youths to stick to the eviction order if they have integrity.

IPOB slao urged all Igbos and other southerners living in the north to ignore the withdrawal and come home.

In a statement signed by it’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said If the idea is to cow their leader with calls for his arrest, then “those behind the genocidal edict of ‘Igbos must leave the North’ are even dumber than we thought.”

The statement partly read thus:

“It is inconsequential to IPOB whether the ‘quit notice’ was rescinded or not because it will in no way impact the pace and direction of our effort to restore Biafra.

“Threats don’t have any effect on us, so our advice to the Arewa North is to please stick to the October 1 deadline or else they have no honour.

“We urge all southerners in the core North to return home before October 1 as history will most definitely repeat itself.

“Southerners were massacred in the pogroms of 1966 and 1967 after similar assurances were issued then that people should remain in the North.”

“The presence of a serving governor and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the supposed press briefing confirms what we have always known that the incitement to genocide, which is what the ‘quit notice’ is all about, has the blessing of the Arewa political class.”

IPOB also said the leaders of the Arewa Youths should be arrested just like they are calling for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari is at all serious about clamping down on hate speech, he should arrest those behind the ‘quit notice’ along with their sponsors,” IPOB said.

“Trying to drag the name of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, into their unintelligent blood fest will be resisted.

“If the idea is to cow our leader with calls for his arrest, then those behind the genocidal edict of ‘Igbos must leave the North’ are even dumber than we thought.

“Nigeria is crumbling today before our eyes due to the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; those wishing for him to be arrested again are basically signing the death warrant of Nigeria,”

