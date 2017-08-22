Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: JAMB pegs varsity cut-off mark at 120

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

By Joseph Erunke

…Polytechnics, monotechnics at 100

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed 120 as minimum cut-off mark for admission into universities in the 2017  Academic calendar.
Similarly, the board pegged entry qualifications benchmark into polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics at 100.
But candidates seeking degree admission into the colleges of education must equally possess 120 like that of the universities.
This was the fallout of the policy committee meeting the board had with stakeholders in education sector, Monday, in Abuja.
Details coming…

