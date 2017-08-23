Breaking: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching over alleged cause of accident

By Nwafor Sunday

Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA), Wednesday, escaped been lynched by angry mob over allegations that they were responsible for a tricycle accident at the popular Katsina roundabout.

Reports have it that they (KASTELEA officials) abandoned their power-bikes and fled the scene. Their power bike was equally reported to have been set ablaze by the angry mob. The mob were said to have fled the scene before the arrival of armed security men.

According to ‘TheSun’ when asked about the causes and effects of the accident, some eyewitnesses alleged that the KASTELEA men were the ones pursuing the tricycle which led to the accident.

In their words, “the KASTELEA men were trying to run away from the scene of the accident but were caught up by the mob just about 50 metres from the scene of the accident”.

Conversely, Assistant General Manager, Provost of KASTELEA, Benson Bivan, who rushed to the scene said “It is our duty to rescue accident victims but while trying to do so, some miscreants mistook my men for causal agents.

More details later.

The post Breaking: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching over alleged cause of accident appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

