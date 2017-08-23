Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking News: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting will has been cancelled.

The cancellation of the meeting was made known by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

No reason was given for the cancelation.

He, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the probe report on the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, at 12 noon.

The probe panel was headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

It was set up to probe Lawal for his role in a some contracts on the clearing of grass in the North East by a company linked to him.

Oke was probed for the role of the NIA in the huge funds found in a Lagos home in cash.

The presentation of the probe report will hold at the office of the President in his residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The post Breaking News: President Buhari Cancels FEC Meeting Today appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.