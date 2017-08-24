Breaking News: President Buhari Signs New Bilateral Agreement (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

He noted that today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

The President added that he has directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.

He made this known via his twitter handle.

The post Breaking News: President Buhari Signs New Bilateral Agreement (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

