BREAKING NEWS!! Rapper Olamide At Risk Of N3 Million Fine, One-Year Jail Term Over ‘Wo’ Video (Full Gist) – Information Nigeria

BREAKING NEWS!! Rapper Olamide At Risk Of N3 Million Fine, One-Year Jail Term Over 'Wo' Video (Full Gist)
Nigeria Indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji may be at risk of a N3 million fine and one-year jail term for promoting the use of tobacco in his recently released video, 'Wo'. According to Dailypost. The federal ministry of health had notified the public …
