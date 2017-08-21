Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING NEWS!! Rapper Olamide At Risk Of N3 Million Fine, One-Year Jail Term Over ‘Wo’ Video (Full Gist) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

BREAKING NEWS!! Rapper Olamide At Risk Of N3 Million Fine, One-Year Jail Term Over 'Wo' Video (Full Gist)
Information Nigeria
Nigeria Indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji may be at risk of a N3 million fine and one-year jail term for promoting the use of tobacco in his recently released video, 'Wo'. According to Dailypost. The federal ministry of health had notified the public
Nigerians react to FG criticising Olamide's hit song WoNAIJ.COM
Olamide Lands In Trouble With Federal GovernmentE60buzz (press release) (blog)
Olamide's 'Wo' Video Violates Tobacco Act – Ministry Of HealthCHANNELS TELEVISION
TheNewsGuru –Nigerian Bulletin
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.