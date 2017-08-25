Breaking: Nigerian Ports Authority Approves New Structure… Scraps Zonal Structures

NPA Board approves new structure

•Scraps zonal structures

•Redeploys General Managers

The Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a new organisational structure and the commencement of a Business Process Re-engineering initiative that will create synergies to improve efficiency.

It has also approved the redistribution of all General Managers in its employ.

The far reaching initiatives which are aimed at making the NPA a truly professional and performance driven organisation were approved at a board meeting which held at Eko Hotel and Suites on July 27, 2017.

The management notes that this review has become important NPA’s structure has remained the same in spite of the 2006 concession which changed the Authority status from owner/operator to landlord.

This change in status brought about the concession of cargo handling operations to the private sector; outsourcing of dredging, towage services and vessel maintenance, use of contractors to build infrastructure.

The post Breaking: Nigerian Ports Authority Approves New Structure… Scraps Zonal Structures appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

