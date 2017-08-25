Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Nigerian Ports Authority Approves New Structure… Scraps Zonal Structures

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

NPA Board approves new structure

•Scraps zonal structures

•Redeploys General Managers

The Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a new organisational structure and the commencement of a Business Process Re-engineering initiative that will create synergies to improve efficiency.

It has also approved the redistribution of all General Managers in its employ.

The far reaching initiatives which are aimed at making the NPA a truly professional and performance driven organisation were approved at a board meeting which held at Eko Hotel and Suites on July 27, 2017.

The management notes that this review has become important NPA’s structure has remained the same in spite of the 2006 concession which changed the Authority status from owner/operator to landlord.

This change in status brought about the concession of cargo handling operations to the private sector; outsourcing of dredging, towage services and vessel maintenance, use of contractors to build infrastructure.

 

