Breaking: Northern youth coalition withdraws quit notice to Igbos

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

The coalition of Northern youth groups that asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn its quit notice. The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some […]

