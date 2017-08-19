Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Osinbajo receives President Buhari

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has received President Muhammadu Buhari who returned from the London hospital from a medical vacation that lasted over 100 days.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.

President Buhari after alighting from the aircraft 001 received presidential salute from the Brigade of Guards which was followed by the National anthem.

He also briefly exchanged pleasantries with some of the dignitaries that were at the airport to receive him and thereafter proceeded to the presidential lodge.

Buhari’s plane comes to a halt at 4. 40 pm.
Details later.

