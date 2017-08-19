Breaking: Osinbajo receives President Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has received President Muhammadu Buhari who returned from the London hospital from a medical vacation that lasted over 100 days.

President Buhari after alighting from the aircraft 001 received presidential salute from the Brigade of Guards which was followed by the National anthem.



He also briefly exchanged pleasantries with some of the dignitaries that were at the airport to receive him and thereafter proceeded to the presidential lodge.

Buhari’s plane comes to a halt at 4. 40 pm.

Details later.

The post Breaking: Osinbajo receives President Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

