BREAKING: Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Femi Olaifa is dead

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Dr) Femi Olaifa is dead. Olaifa, according a source who bagged not to be named while confirming the ‎story to DAILY POST Friday morning said that Chief Olaifa passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Thursday evening. Dr. Olaifa, a Veterinary Doctor by profession was an Adviser […]

