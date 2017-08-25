Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Femi Olaifa is dead

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Dr) Femi Olaifa is dead. Olaifa, according a source who bagged not to be named while confirming the ‎story to DAILY POST Friday morning said that Chief Olaifa passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Thursday evening. Dr. Olaifa, a Veterinary Doctor by profession was an Adviser […]

BREAKING: Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Femi Olaifa is dead

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.