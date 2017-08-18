Breaking (Photos): Three injured as four storey building collapses In Kwara

Three people have been injured as a four storey building allegedly under construction as a hotel collapsed on Friday morning, around the Sulugambari road, in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Reports say those injured are workers and that they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

