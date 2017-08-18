Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking (Photos): Three injured as four storey building collapses In Kwara

Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Three people have been injured as a four storey building allegedly under construction as a hotel collapsed on Friday morning, around the Sulugambari road, in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Reports say those injured are workers and that they have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kwara building collapse
