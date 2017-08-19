Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking! President Buhari lands in Nigeria | WATCH

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arreived Nigeria from London. Buhari, who arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Saturday at about 4.36pm, had spent 114 days in London on medical vacation. After touching down, the president headed for the presidential lodge to rest for a while before heading to Aso Rock, according to NTA. The president however, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

