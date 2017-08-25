Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: President Buhari Meets With APC, PDP Leaders In Abuja

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the State House Abuja.

Also in attendance is the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The party leaders told the President that they have come to felicitate with him on his return from medical vacation.

More details coming..

