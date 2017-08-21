Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Senate Receives, Acknowledges Buhari’s Resumption Letter

SENATE RECEIVES, ACKNOWLEDGES BUHARI’S RESUMPTION LETTER

The Nigerian Senate says it has received and acknowledged a letter of resumption of duty signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Says Senate President Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) in a tweet.

