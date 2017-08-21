Breaking: Senate Receives, Acknowledges Buhari’s Resumption Letter

SENATE RECEIVES, ACKNOWLEDGES BUHARI’S RESUMPTION LETTER The Nigerian Senate says it has received and acknowledged a letter of resumption of duty signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Says Senate President Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) in a tweet. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Breaking: Senate Receives, Acknowledges Buhari’s Resumption Letter appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

