Breaking: Suntai’s brother dies

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY JOHN MKOM
JALONGO – Barely two hours after the burial of the former governor of Taraba state late Danbaba Danfulani Suntai in Suntai Village, Bali Local Government area of Taraba state, the immediate younger brother of the late former governor Mr. Banangida Suntai died at National Hospital Abuja.

Late Suntai at the airport

