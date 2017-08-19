Breaking!! UPP Governorship Aspirant Hon. Chudi Offodile Withdraws From Anambra Governorship Race..Details

While accreditation of delegates was still going on at The Geogold hotels Awka for the UPP Governorship primaries, one of the two contenders, Hon. Chudi Offodile have withdrawn from the UPP Anambra Governorship race.

He said this in a post he shared on his facebook page.

What is actally brewing in Anambra State?

IPOB, CABALS / GODFATHERS OR JUST POLITICS?

The post Breaking!! UPP Governorship Aspirant Hon. Chudi Offodile Withdraws From Anambra Governorship Race..Details appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

