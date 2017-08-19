Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking!! UPP Governorship Aspirant Hon. Chudi Offodile Withdraws From Anambra Governorship Race..Details

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

While accreditation of delegates was still going on at The Geogold hotels Awka for the UPP Governorship primaries, one of the two contenders, Hon. Chudi Offodile have withdrawn from the UPP Anambra Governorship race.

He said this in a post he shared on his facebook page.
What is actally brewing in Anambra State?

IPOB, CABALS / GODFATHERS OR JUST POLITICS?

