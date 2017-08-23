Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Wayne Rooney retires from international duty

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Nawfor Sunday

The record goalscorer and no 10 England player, Wayne Rooney, Wednesday  announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old — scorer of 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country — told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation.

According to him, “Having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football,” said Rooney in a statement sent to Press Association Sport.

More details soon:

