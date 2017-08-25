Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking(Video): Buhari currently in closed-door meeting without Fayose, 35 other govs present

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with 35 states governors in Nigeria.

President Buhari went into closed-door meeting with the Governors shortly after meeting with the leadership of the APC and PDP parties at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the governors expected in the meeting is the Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose who, before President Buhari’s return to Nigeria from medical trip abroad, had said that he was earlier exempted from those who had gone to visit Buhari in London because they, APC, were afraid he would come back and expose the condition of President Buhari.

However, Fayose was missing in the meeting at the time of this report.

