Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bribe for promotion: Force Hqtrs petitions Senate, seeks Sen Misau’s probe – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Bribe for promotion: Force Hqtrs petitions Senate, seeks Sen Misau's probe
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Police High Command has petitioned the Senate, asking it to direct its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to probe allegations levelled against it by Senator Isa Misau, representing Bauchi Central. The police petition and demand came on the …
Fraud allegation: Police knock Senate ethics committee chairThe Punch
Police tackle Nigerian senator who raised allegations of pay-for-promotionPremium Times
Bribe for promotion: Police accuse Senator Misau of spreading falsehoodDaily Trust
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –The Eagle Online
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.