Bribe for promotion: Force Hqtrs petitions Senate, seeks Sen Misau’s probe – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Bribe for promotion: Force Hqtrs petitions Senate, seeks Sen Misau's probe
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Police High Command has petitioned the Senate, asking it to direct its Committee on Ethics and Privileges to probe allegations levelled against it by Senator Isa Misau, representing Bauchi Central. The police petition and demand came on the …
Fraud allegation: Police knock Senate ethics committee chair
Police tackle Nigerian senator who raised allegations of pay-for-promotion
Bribe for promotion: Police accuse Senator Misau of spreading falsehood
