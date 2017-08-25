Bribe For Promotion: Police To Report Senator Misau To Senate Ethics C’ttee

By Ejike Ejike,

The Nigeria Police Force said it has concluded plans to report Senator Isah Hamman Misau to the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee after the senator failed to provide proof of evidence for his allegation of bribe -for -promotion in the Force.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, said the senator, having failed to respond to two invitation letter sent to him, leaves the Police with no option than to report him to the Committee for appropriate action.

Accordin to him, “The Special Investigation Panel sent two invitation letters to Senator Isah Hamman Misau: (i) for him to meet with the Panel, was sent through the Senate President (ii) while, the other was written directly to him to provide evidence in written form to substantiate and shed light on his allegations and assist the panel to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter, but he declined and when some members of the panel visited him, he bluntly refused to make statement on his allegations.

“Senator Isah Hamman Misau, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, instead of proving his allegations with facts and other evidences to the Panel, granted another media interview captioned “Bribe for Promotion: Senator asks DSS to Probe Police, PSC.”

