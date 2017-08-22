Brighton Agree Deal To Sign Ghana Striker Raphael Dwamena

Brighton have confirmed a deal to sign Ghana international Raphael Dwamena subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 21-year-old forward joins from FC Zurich, where he scored two goals from five Swiss Super League appearances this season.

Raphael Dwamena has agreed personal terms and is now waiting to receive clearance to travel to the UK for a medical.

Dwamena has enjoyed a remarkable career rise in just six months after joining Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January, scoring 12 goals in 18 matches.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Brighton have failed to score in their opening two top flight matches, losing 2-0 to both Manchester City and Leicester and Hughton will be hoping his frontline can get going quickly.

A statement read: “Brighton & Hove Albion can confirm that the club has reached agreement with FC Zurich for the permanent transfer of Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena, subject to work permit and international clearance.

“The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical.”

