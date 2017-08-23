Pages Navigation Menu

Britain in “error” tells dozens of EU citizens to leave

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World

Britain on Wednesday said it had sent dozens of letters telling European Union nationals to leave the country in error, an embarrassing mistake as the issue of the rights of such citizens in the UK is being negotiated. Britain’s interior ministry said it was investigating after around 100 of the letters were sent to citizens…

