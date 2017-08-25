British grandmother , 72, heartbroken over visa refusal to Nigerian husband, 27 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
British grandmother , 72, heartbroken over visa refusal to Nigerian husband, 27
A grandmother-of-six has vowed to continue fighting for a visa for her new husband, who is 45 years her junior, lives 4,000 miles away, and who she met face-to-face on their wedding day. Angela Nwachukwu, 72, married her husband CJ Nwachukwu in April …
