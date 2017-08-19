#BronzeIsTheNew30! Watch Jackie Aina’s Fabulous African Themed Birthday Party Vlog on BN TV – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
#BronzeIsTheNew30! Watch Jackie Aina's Fabulous African Themed Birthday Party Vlog on BN TV
BellaNaija
Los Angeles based makeup artist and beauty vlogger Jackie Aina celebrated her 30th birthday earlier this month with a bang! The melanin beauty had an african royalty-themed party alongside the hashtag, #BronzeIsTheNew30. If you watched the snippets …
