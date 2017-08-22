Brymo releases first recording in 15 months – TheCable
Brymo releases first recording in 15 months
TheCable
Olawale Brymo Ashimi has released his “first recording” since May 2016 when Klitoris, his most recent studio album, was put out. Entitled 'Do You Know Me', the new single is a homage the independent African woman. The new single, which was premiered …
