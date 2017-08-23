Pages Navigation Menu

Brymo releases first recording in 15 months

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

OLAWALE Brymo Ashimi has released his “first recording” since May 2016 when Klitoris, his most recent studio album, was put out. Entitled ‘Do You Know Me’, the new single is a homage the independent African woman. The new single, which was premiered Monday evening on Nigeria Info FM, was written by Brymo while Adey Omotade […]

