Promoters of the 200 delisted firms told to buy back shares – Economic Times

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business


Promoters of the 200 delisted firms told to buy back shares
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday announced that it would delist 200 companies from Wednesday in pursuant of an order of the delisting committee of the exchange after these stocks remained suspended from trading for over a decade.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

