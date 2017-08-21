Promoters of the 200 delisted firms told to buy back shares – Economic Times
Economic Times
Promoters of the 200 delisted firms told to buy back shares
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday announced that it would delist 200 companies from Wednesday in pursuant of an order of the delisting committee of the exchange after these stocks remained suspended from trading for over a decade.
