BSE to ‘compulsorily’ delist 200 firms on August 23 – Business Standard
|
BSE to 'compulsorily' delist 200 firms on August 23
Business Standard
Leading stock exchange BSE will 'compulsorily' delist 200 firms this week and bar their promoters from the markets for 10 years as trading in these shares have remained suspended for over a decade. All these companies will be delisted from August 23.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!