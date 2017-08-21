Pages Navigation Menu

BSE to 'compulsorily' delist 200 firms on August 23
Business Standard
Leading stock exchange BSE will 'compulsorily' delist 200 firms this week and bar their promoters from the markets for 10 years as trading in these shares have remained suspended for over a decade. All these companies will be delisted from August 23.

