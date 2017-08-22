BTDT Hub Nailed The 5th Edition Of Its Legendary Leadership Lessons!

BTDT Hub, the social enterprise committed to empowering young people with the ability to fulfil their potential held their talk of the town series, Legendary Leadership Lessons five in Lagos on 29th July 2017.

Hosted by Ayo Ajibare and Moyosola Jolaolu, LLL 5.0 was deemed a success by delegates and organisers alike as lots of refreshing and inspiring insights were shared.

In this edition, there were three panels of experts speaking on various interesting topics specifically selected to empower the audience. It is also worthy of note that #LLL is one of Nigeria’s only series that seamlessly marries Nigerian politics with Media.

The event was well attended by OAPs such as Tega Onojaife, Sope Martins, Tolulope Adeleru Balogun, Nelly Kalu and Denike Oyetunde to Communication Strategists such as Mustafa Ahmed Tijani, Salihu Tanko Yakasai and Ahmed Ningi and writers such as Nejeeb Bello, Princess Abumere, and Jude Egbas.

The first panel was dedicated to the OAPs speaking on their role in Navigating a New Nigeria. Panel 2 featured a talk on Political Reporting and Journalism while the third panel focused on Lessons from Young Leaders in Transforming the Rules of Engagement in Nigerian Politics.

Of the day’s events, one that left an indelible mark in the minds of delegates was Nigeria Police Force Assistant PRO Aliyu Giwa’s thank you speech. He was presented with the ‘Young Public Servant of the Year’ Award. Aliyu expressed his gratitude amidst tears. His speech highlighted his journey into serving in the Force. He inspired the audience and noted that going the road less travelled might indeed be the road that leads to success.

Also, to reward excellence in Public Service, Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Joe Abah was presented with the ‘Public Servant and Reformer of the Year’ Award. The award was presented by Personal Finance expert Yinka Ogunnubi.

Dr. Joe Abah was recognized for his work in changing the narrative in the Public Service. He shared some words of wisdom on leadership and reforms. By the time he was through with his speech, a number of the delegates had a paradigm shift in their thoughts on leadership.

The post BTDT Hub Nailed The 5th Edition Of Its Legendary Leadership Lessons! appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

