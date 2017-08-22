Budget ministry: New perm sec assumes duty, promises open-door administration

The new Permanent Secretary, Mr Leon Aliboh, deployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, has assumed duty. Aliboh was sworn-in on Aug. 16 by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. A statement by Mr Ben Goong, the Acting Director in charge of Press in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that…

