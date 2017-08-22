Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Budget ministry: New perm sec assumes duty, promises open-door administration

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

  The new Permanent Secretary, Mr Leon Aliboh, deployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, has assumed duty. Aliboh was sworn-in on Aug. 16 by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. A statement by Mr Ben Goong, the Acting Director in charge of Press in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that…

The post Budget ministry: New perm sec assumes duty, promises open-door administration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.