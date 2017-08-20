Buffon saves Serie A’s first VAR penalty in Juventus win – SBS – The World Game
|
|
Buffon saves Serie A's first VAR penalty in Juventus win
Gianluigi Buffon added to his legendary status in Italian football by saving the first penalty awarded via VAR in Serie A as Juventus began their title defence with a 3-0 home win over Cagliari. Source: Omnisport. 20 Aug 2017 – 8:16 AM UPDATED 27 MINS …
Juventus' Max Allegri thankful for Gigi Buffon after first VAR-given penalty
Serie A: Juventus begin title defence with win over Cagliari
Soccer-Juventus survive VAR incident to beat Cagliari
