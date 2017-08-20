Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buffon saves Serie A’s first VAR penalty in Juventus win – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Buffon saves Serie A's first VAR penalty in Juventus win
SBS – The World Game
Gianluigi Buffon added to his legendary status in Italian football by saving the first penalty awarded via VAR in Serie A as Juventus began their title defence with a 3-0 home win over Cagliari. Source: Omnisport. 20 Aug 2017 – 8:16 AM UPDATED 27 MINS …
Juventus' Max Allegri thankful for Gigi Buffon after first VAR-given penaltyESPN FC
Serie A: Juventus begin title defence with win over CagliariSkySports
Soccer-Juventus survive VAR incident to beat CagliariDaily Mail
USA TODAY –Citizen –ESPN.co.uk –Black & White & Read All Over
all 83 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.