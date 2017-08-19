Bugaje decries cash and carry politics

ACAI, A former Political Adviser to the Presidency, Dr Usman Bugaje says most political parties in Nigeria are run on cash and carry basis making it easier for criminals to emerge as leaders. Bugaje made the observation Saturday in Yola while presenting a paper titled “Peace, Conflict and Development: The Leadership Question” at a public lecture organized by Adamawa Community Advancement Initiative (ACAI).

