Buhari: ADC, SDP condemn president’s broadcast

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the African Democratic Congress, ADP, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for his prolonged medical vacation. President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days in London. He addressed the country in a national broadcast yesterday. Reacting, ADC National Chairman, Chief Okey Nwosu, described […]

