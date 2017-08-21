Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: APC holds mega rally to celebrate President’s return

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A rally welcoming President Mohammadu Buhari’s return to the country after spending 103 days on a medical vacation in London held in Ekiti State on Monday. Hundreds of the President’s supporters and teeming members of the APC matched through the capital city on Ado-Ikere Road. They were led by APC’s state Deputy chairman, Mrs. Kemi […]

Buhari: APC holds mega rally to celebrate President’s return

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.