Buhari: APC holds mega rally to celebrate President’s return

A rally welcoming President Mohammadu Buhari’s return to the country after spending 103 days on a medical vacation in London held in Ekiti State on Monday. Hundreds of the President’s supporters and teeming members of the APC matched through the capital city on Ado-Ikere Road. They were led by APC’s state Deputy chairman, Mrs. Kemi […]

Buhari: APC holds mega rally to celebrate President’s return

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

