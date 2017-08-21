Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Arewa Consultative Forum reveals those who want president incapacitated

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, has claimed that those against the ongoing anti-graft war of President Muhammadu Buhari want the president “incapacitated” at all cost. Coomassie stressed that leaders who want corruption to continue in the country are fighting back. He claimed that the circumstance surrounding the President’s ill health was […]

Buhari: Arewa Consultative Forum reveals those who want president incapacitated

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.