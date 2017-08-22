Buhari assures Southeast will get its fair share









President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured the South East region of the country that his administration will ensure that they get what is due to them during his tenure.

The President gave the assurance while receiving a Coalition of Southeast Youths for Buhari (COSYB), who stormed Aso Rock Villa to declare support for him.

The President who was represented by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina also insisted that his administration will do whatever it takes to keep the country together as well as develop infrastructure in under developed regions of the country.

“The fact that a coalition from the southeast region has come to mount this solidarity rally for him is very significant because some mischief makers always say that the southeast region is not with the President, that is not true.

“It was in the southeast region that he was given the name Okechukwu during the campaign, it was in the southeast in Abia precisely that Eze Ikot Nne gave him a traditional title. So we know that every part of this country approves the leadership of President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari.

“Last week, youth from south south region were here to also show their solidarity with him. This gives us confidence that no matter what anybody does, no matter the antics of people who plot mischief, Nigeria will remain one.

“You must have heard our President yesterday (Monday) in his nationwide address when he said whatever it takes Nigeria will be kept together. And I tell you, whatever it takes this President he will keep the country together. Therefore, anybody who is planning something else should know that it’s just a mere waste of time, is like beating a dead horse which is share waste of energy. Nigeria will remain one, President Muhammadu Buhari will keep the country together” he said.

He informed the group that the President was meeting with Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies of government to ensure enhanced security of the country in general.

“You know when there is security there will be development, when there is security you can guarantee that the economy will grow, when there is security we can face our businesses, our businesses can strive. So whatever it will take to secure the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will do along with other people in government.

“I want to thank you very much and assure that this letter will get to him. All the things you have said there including the demands he will see.

“And I also want to promise on his behalf that the southeast will get its due during the time of President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari. The roads in the region will be fixed, the second Niger Bridge will be done, everything, infrastructure, positions, offices, all that the center needs to do for the region, the south east region will get its own fair share.”

Earlier, the leader of the group, Steve Anyata, said their mission was to declare support for the Buhari’s administration and thanked God for bringing the president safely home from his medical vacation in London.

According to him, the coalition which comprises several youth groups across the five States of the southeast had resolved to organise a solidarity rally, principally to “counter the inhumane demonstrations by a handful of sponsored elements calling for your return or resignation” and to declare the support of the region in the government.

The group also urged the President to take the quit notice issued to the Igbos in the north by Arewa youths seriously adding with his return they hoped the issue will receive “your expedited attention and kind attention.”

Anyata condemned all actions or expressions that seek to undermine the office of the president, “your person or our nation. We express a resounding vote of confidence in your ability and capability to continue to lead this great country. As a people of our zone, we tacitly affirm without mincing words our belief in one Nigeria and the unity of all its parts put together.”

The post Buhari assures Southeast will get its fair share appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

