Buhari: Atiku, Tambuwal, Northern leaders react
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari arrived Nigeria on Saturday after 104 days in London. Atiku, via his twitter account, wrote: “Welcome back,@NGRPresident@MBuhari. Wishing you good health to fulfill the promises to Nigeria”. On his part, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal urged Nigerians not to relent […]
Buhari: Atiku, Tambuwal, Northern leaders react
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!