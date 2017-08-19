Buhari boards presidential jet as he finally departs for Nigeria [VIDEO]

A video of Nigeria’s presidential jet, the Eagle One, taking off from London, UK with President Muhammadu Buhari believed to be on board, has emerged online. The clip was posted on @APCUKingdom’s Twitter account on Saturday morning, as soon as the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed he was arriving later in the day. The video […]

Buhari boards presidential jet as he finally departs for Nigeria [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

