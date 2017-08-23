Buhari cancels FEC meeting, receives Osinbajo’s report on SFG, DG NIA

The weekly meeting of the members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be held today has been put off.

A terse statement signed by President Muhammdu Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina did not give reasons for the development.

President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office, the statement said.

Details later.

